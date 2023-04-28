Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,397 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after acquiring an additional 360,299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of WEX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $173.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day moving average of $171.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

