Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 1,281.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 209.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLIN opened at $32.99 on Friday. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

