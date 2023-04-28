Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 46,809 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $290.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

