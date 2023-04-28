Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,394 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,347,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 218,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,647,000 after purchasing an additional 305,191 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $30.53 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

