Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 877.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 16.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,017,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 140,893 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 781,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition by 10.6% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 520,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,329,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

