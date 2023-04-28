Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $82.79 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

