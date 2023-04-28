Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in New York Times were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 13.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,057,000 after acquiring an additional 947,269 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.87 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

