Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,093,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,946,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $502,000.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BUI stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.