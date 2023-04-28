Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,764 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 59.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $15,710,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $2,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

