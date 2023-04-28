Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,204 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

IRDM stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRDM shares. BWS Financial upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $612,497.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,524.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $612,497.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,524.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,954 shares of company stock worth $14,771,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.