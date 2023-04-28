Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 157,859 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

HOUS opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Anywhere Real Estate

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

