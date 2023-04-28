Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 157,859 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
HOUS opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
