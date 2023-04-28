Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,404,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

