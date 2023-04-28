Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,957 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,628,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $3,038,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 313,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $92,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,028.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $496,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $92,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,028.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 253,854 shares of company stock worth $12,779,612 over the last three months. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSHD stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,944.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

