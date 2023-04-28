Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $91.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 52.53% and a net margin of 32.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.6197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.96%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.