Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 1,121.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 330,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 77,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 202,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

