Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,946,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 724.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 63,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,184 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 2.5 %

FELE opened at $89.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.