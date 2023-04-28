Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

