Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.73%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

