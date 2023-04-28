Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.03 Million Stake in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) by 248.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flame Acquisition were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 278.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 330,785 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLME opened at $10.13 on Friday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

