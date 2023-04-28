Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.04 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

ARCC opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

