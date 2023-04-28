Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.07 Million Stake in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) by 618.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAVS. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures during the third quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures by 260.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 400,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 289,169 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures during the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 196,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,685 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Acquisition Ventures alerts:

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

WAVS stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.