Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,493 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,531,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 785,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.33 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

