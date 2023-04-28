Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,731,000 after acquiring an additional 837,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,479,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

