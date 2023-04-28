Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.14 Million Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

