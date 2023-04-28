Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.16 Million Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Belden Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.