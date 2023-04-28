Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 173.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 190.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,585,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.61. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.