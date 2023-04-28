Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.20 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.74 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

