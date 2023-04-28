Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.20 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $6,578,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $223.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.39.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading

