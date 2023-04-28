Bank of Montreal Can Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,958,214 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

