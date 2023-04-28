Bank of Montreal Can Has $988,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

