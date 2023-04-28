Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 566.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

