Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.09 Million in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LC. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $765.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.95.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.