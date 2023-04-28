Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.10 Million in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,212 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Enviva by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $88.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.96%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently -139.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

