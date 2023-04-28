Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 414,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMRT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SmartRent by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

SmartRent Trading Up 8.5 %

SMRT opened at $2.43 on Friday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $484.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.85.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

