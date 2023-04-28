Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,596,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,820,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,421,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,453,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,665,000.

NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

