Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,812 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Up 2.1 %

Avista stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

