Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,384 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Donaldson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

