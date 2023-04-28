Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,297 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PVH by 139.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen upped their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

