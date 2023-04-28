Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 7,082 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

