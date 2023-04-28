Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 32,046 Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of MBLY opened at $36.14 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

