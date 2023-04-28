Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $40,154,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,265 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 4.2 %

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $767.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.35%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -256.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

