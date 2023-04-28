Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 462.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in NovoCure by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $120.03.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $165,243.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

