Bank of Montreal Can Sells 132 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.02. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

