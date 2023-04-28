Bank of Montreal Can Sells 140,121 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 627,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading

