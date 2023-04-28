Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,418 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,118,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $74.36 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $82.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $111,002.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,021 shares of company stock worth $1,571,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Featured Articles

