Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,623 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arko were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Arko by 30.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,996,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after buying an additional 1,154,553 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arko by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 163,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arko by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after buying an additional 155,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arko from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

