Bank of Montreal Can Sells 416 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arconic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Trading Up 3.6 %

ARNC stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.