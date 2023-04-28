Bank of Montreal Can Sells 519,839 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

