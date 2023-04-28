Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,603 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 3.3 %

AIRC opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

