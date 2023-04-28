Bank of Montreal Can Sells 963 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

